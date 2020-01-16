America has its problems but nothing like what is happening in Iran, where the government is under fire for accidentally shooting down that Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 people on board, just after takeoff from Tehran.
The Iranian people are protesting because for three days after the crash the government denied that it was to blame for the missile attack on the airplane.
The government then stated it accidentally shot down the airplane after the evidence made clear it was hit by one or more of Iran’s missiles that had been fired earlier at American bases in retaliation for American air strikes. Iran couldn’t cover up its involvement in the crash.
There seems little doubt that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shot down the airplane by mistake as the force braced for a possible military confrontation with the U.S. Now Iran says it has arrested individuals involved in the shooting. Of course, Iran blamed U.S. aggression for what happened. The incident also has raised the question of why the airport was not shutdown since there was an alert for possible military retaliation by the U.S. for Iran’s attack on American bases in Iraq.
The deadly incident has Iran on a hot seat with other nations because of its attempt at a coverup. With its own people turning against its leadership, Iran is a very troubled country.