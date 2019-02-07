The Fourth Annual Military Ball hosted by the Washington NJROTC Booster Club Saturday night beamed with patriotism and highlighted the value of discipline and citizenship in living the American life.
The members of the Naval Junior ROTC unit, 85 cadets strong, were impressive in their uniforms, drills and conduct. They set an example for all young people, especially as they displayed their military discipline and abilities to speak, conduct a Military Ball and overall exhibited an adult-like sense of responsibilities.
It was obvious the cadets have taken to heart the teachings of M/Sgt. Tim Gates of the Marine Corps, the instructor for the program, which includes students from Washington High School and students from St. Francis Borgia Regional High School. The boys and girls have embraced the basics of military training, accepting the discipline that goes along with it, and are on the path to good citizenship. They will never forget this training and the values of good citizenship that are at the core of their training.
A salute goes to members of the NJROTC Booster Club, which is backing the program and giving the support and encouragement necessary to instill in the cadets a desire to excel in all their undertakings, to be steadfast in all their endeavors, from the classrooms to the drill field. Many of the cadets’ parents are members of the Booster Club.
M/Sgt. Gates and the cadets appreciate the support of the Booster Club, its examples in leadership and its dedicated work in helping to make the NJROTC program what it is in just four years.
There are many examples in the cadet ranks of young boys and girls who have turned their lives around by being in the program.
Military veterans who attended the Military Ball expressed positive comments about the quality of the program in teaching life values that readily could be seen and heard and put on display by the cadets.