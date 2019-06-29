Finally a humanitarian aid bill to help migrants has been approved by Congress. All that is needed for the legislation to go into effect is President Donald Trump’s signature
It’s a $4.6 billion aid package.
The bill provides nearly $2.9 billion for the care of children who enter the country unaccompanied. It funds 30 new teams of immigration judges and more than $1 billion for Customs and Border Protection to help process migrants.
Moderate Democrats pushed for a vote on the Senate bill, which passed a day earlier.
The president had threatened to veto an earlier House bill and indicated he would support the Senate bill.
Congress moved quickly since the Congressional recess is near.
The legislation did draw opposition from progressives, Hispanic lawmakers and from some House committee chairmen.
We hope there will be adequate oversight in the spending.