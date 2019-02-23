The arrest of a Coast Guard officer on gun and drug charges while more evidence is sought that may lead to more serious terrorist charges prompts the question, how many more would-be terrorists are lurking in the shadows in this country?
Lt. Christopher P. Hasson, 49, is being held without bail near the nation’s capital while the investigation of his believed terrorist plans unfolds. He is being portrayed as a domestic terrorist who was planning attacks on Democratic leaders, and a person who espoused white-supremacist views.
He is suspected of drawing up a hit list of top Democrats and TV journalists, and of spending much time at work at his Coast Guard office researching the words and deeds of infamous bombers and mass shooters. He stockpiled weapons, federal officials said.
Officials did not reveal how or when he came to their attention. It’s good to know federal officials have their guard up and are able to apprehend terrorist suspects before they can kill anybody and do other damage. A federal prosecutor said the investigation of Hasson and the charges filed are only the “tip of the iceberg.”
A man such as the suspect would have no problem obtaining guns. He apparently has no police record. More information will be forthcoming as the investigation continues.
Court papers detail a 2017 draft email in which he wrote that he was “dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on earth.” Prosecutors have another piece of evidence in which he identified himself as a “white nationalist” for over 30 years.
Some people who know him have told the media “he is a good man” who worked hard and was “a stern military guy.”