It was the right thing to do — holding a public forum on a homeless shelter in Washington. It was held Tuesday evening at city hall and was sponsored by the Franklin County Homeless Task Force (HTF).
The Missourian will have a complete story on the forum in the weekend edition.
There are many questions about the plan and, as usual, some misinformation that’s circulating. The task force should be able to put most of the questions to rest at the forum.
One question is whether there is a need and how great is it. The task force, which has been meeting for some time on the issue, believes the need is apparent.
This much is known. Money has been donated for a shelter. A site has been selected. It is on Franklin Avenue near the south entrance to the new Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River. The building once housed offices for doctors. The site has to be rezoned for a shelter. That means a public airing of support and an opportunity for any people who have concerns to go on record with their positions. The city council will have the final word on the subject.
The Missourian has heard some concerns, such as whether it will bring more homeless to the city, and feel some of the homeless could find work since there is a shortage of workers here and elsewhere. Will it devalue nearby property? There are citizens who have fears for their safety, even though there haven’t been any problems of that nature that The Missourian is aware of.
People need to look at this issue with open minds. The public forum should answer questions and provide information that people need to know to satisfy their concerns.