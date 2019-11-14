One of the saddest commentaries about many Americans of today’s generation is their lack of a basic knowledge of American history. Take government. History tells us what has worked and what hasn’t in government, not only in the U.S. but in other countries as well.
Some of the radicals we have today in Congress, and who seek their party’s nomination for president, are ignorant of the lessons of the past. The people who elected them are in the same category of lacking knowledge of past history.
Take socialism. Countries that have tried that form of government failed. The advocates of tax the rich to pay for costly free government programs from health care to education have done more to harm countries than to help the people in those countries.
Look at communist countries. The overall standard of living is poor, freedoms are lacking and life is good chiefly for the ruling class only. Those countries became dictatorships with few freedoms.
Many people in America seem to be blind to the high standard of living we have. A Missourian reader sent us an essay supposedly written by a graduate student about conditions in the U.S. The source couldn’t be verified so we cannot use but a few lines from it.
What the writer said in so many words is that her generation “is blind to the prosperity around us . . . We live in the most privileged time in the most prosperous nation and we’ve become completely blind to it . . . We are unappreciative, unsatisfied and ungrateful . . . Our unappreciation is evident as the popularity of socialistic policies among my generation continues to grow . . . We have a young generation convinced they’ve never seen prosperity, and as a result, elect politicians dead set on taking steps toward abolishing capitalism.”
The writer continued. “My generation has only seen prosperity. We have no contrast. We didn’t live in the Great Depression, or live through two World Wars, the Korean War, the Vietnam War or see the rise and fall of socialism and communism . . . We don’t know what it’s like to live without the internet, without cars, without smartphones . . . We don’t have a lack of prosperity problem . . . We have an entitlement problem, and it’s spreading like the plague.”
Many people will agree with those comments.