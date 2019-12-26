The Christmas story foreshadows events to come, revealing Jesus’ reason for coming among us.
He was born outside the inn among animals. He would be crucified outside the city among beastly criminals.
He was wrapped in swaddling cloths and laid in a manger. He would be wrapped in burial cloth and laid in a tomb.
The wood of a manger would be exchanged for the wood of a cross.
He would take on flesh so that He could offer it as payment for the sin of the world.
He was born to die and rise so that we might live eternally.
The Good News of Christmas is that it was all for you. “For unto you is born this day in the city of David, a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” Merry Christmas.
I am Yours in Christ,