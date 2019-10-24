We have several very busy and hazardous intersections in Franklin County and if ranking them as to which one is a No. 1 priority for improvement, the Highway 47-Highway 50 intersection in Union comes to the front in many minds.
It’s a busy crossroads with more traffic each year. Because of a lack of funding, the state has had that intersection on the improvement list so far in the years ahead that many middle-aged residents of Franklin County wouldn’t be alive to see it happen. Now the improvement date appears to be much earlier. It is because the city of Union and Franklin County have formed a partnership in a proposal to build a two-lane Union Expressway that would create a new intersection to the east of the present one.
The proposal is the result of many meetings that have resulted in a plan with a start year three years from now instead of 2040. The plan basically is to reroute Highway 47 on the north side of Highway 50 to connect with the present 47 on the south. It would require a new bridge over the Bourbeuse River east of where Highway 47 now approaches Highway 50. This plan is one of the options studied for a new Highway 47, that has been advanced by the Highway 47 Corridor Committee that has been studying the route from Washington to St. Clair, passing through Union.
The selected option makes sense. It would align 47 at Highway 50 in a direct manner as it crosses Highway 50.
There still are hurdles to overcome but if all falls in place, it will happen. Under the Union-county plan both will work to secure funding for the proposed $12.1 million project. Approval still must come from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and the East-West Council of Governments. With the green light from those agencies the project will be eligible for federal grants. The local share of the project has been estimated at about $4 million, which would come 50/50 from the city of Union and the county if federal funds are secured.
There is one question that could be raised. If Highway 47 is to become a four-lane highway in the future, that is some sections like Washington to Union, should the planned expressway in Union be four lanes, or would enough right of way be obtained to make it four lanes at a later day? Highway 47 from Washington to Union should be four lanes due to the traffic on that seven-mile section.
But the plan has merit and the hope is that federal funding can be obtained. We need help from our federal representatives on this project.