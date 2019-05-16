A four-year college degree does not have the value it once had. That’s the conclusion a person could come to after reading Walter Williams’ commentary that will be found on this page.
Williams, in addition to being a syndicated columnist, is a professor of economics at George Mason University. Yes, he has a reputation of being a critic of today’s education, especially higher education. He teaches and academia is his life’s profession.
We think he hits the mark when he writes there are basically three things wrong with colleges and universities today. First, they are too expensive. Second, on average, students are learning little. Another point he makes is that there is a mismatch between student occupational expectations after graduation and labor market realities.
We have felt for some time that some colleges and universities are gradually pricing themselves out of business. Yes, there still are scholarships available that help students pay a large part of the cost of tuition, but many students can’t qualify for them because of their high school grades or test scores, or their parents’ income levels.
Test scores and grades for many students in college or at a university are such that they manage to graduate but with academic standards dumbed down, and they really aren’t educated compared to graduates years ago. Tests have shown that adult literacy is falling among college graduates, as Williams writes. The graduates don’t know simple facts, lack a well-rounded education and their reasoning skills are poor.
Most of us know college graduates who are working at jobs that really only require a high school education. They can’t find jobs in their chosen fields. That is what Williams means when he writes about labor market realities today.
“There are some exceptions to this academic incompetency, most notably in technical areas such as engineering, nursing, architecture and accounting, where colleges teach vocationally useful material,” Williams writes.
Will educational reforms ever come that result in “educated” graduates with sound reasoning skills, who are well-rounded, their minds prepared to tackle jobs in multiple fields and who can enjoy fulfillment in life that comes from being an “educated” person?
Too many colleges and universities focus too much on trying to increase their enrollments, making graduation too easy, and aren’t producing well-rounded graduates. They aren’t being fair to graduates who have degrees that are of less value than years ago.
In fairness, many of these same universities and colleges have intelligent students, who work hard, earn graduate degrees and are well-prepared to enter their chosen fields. It’s just that there are college courses designed to be easy so they can produce a large number of graduates.
The fact is the liberal arts have been set aside and replaced with dumbed-down courses that make earning a degree quite easy.
We feel sorry for some college graduates today who have degrees that aren’t of much value.