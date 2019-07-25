Dogs are members of the family that cares for them by giving them shelter, food and a great amount of love.
A front page story in the Weekend Missourian with pictures of a dog’s rescue after being trapped in a culvert told a story of the attention and care that were given to it. It was a success story of a rescue that was heartwarming.
The concern for a lost dog and the rescue by firemen and a construction worker told a story of compassion for an animal in trouble, and the effort that went into saving a dog named Abby. A construction worker and firemen had to cut through the driveway pavement and the culvert pipe to free the dog, which emerged from a life-threatening experience in good shape.
The story also put our first responders in the spotlight for their actions in saving the family pet. They were aided by a construction worker whose expertise in the rescue was clearly evident.
A first responder never knows what each day is going to bring, the challenges they will face. Time and again, they come to the rescue of people and even animals. Their thanks is a success story like Abby’s rescue.