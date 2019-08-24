There was a time not too long ago when Franklin County didn’t have a public health department.
Times change. Today, the usually under-the-radar division of county government is proving instrumental in containing a hepatitis A outbreak which has infected 68 county residents since the beginning of the year.
The department is coordinating the response to the highly contagious liver virus, administering thousands of hepatitis A vaccinations and serving as a vital educational resource for residents and businesses.
Last week the county’s health department worked with officials from a Washington restaurant to deliver hundreds of vaccinations to employees and patrons of the establishment.
From our vantage point of covering the outbreak, the county’s health department, formed in 1987, is doing a good job of carrying out its mission of protecting the general health of county residents. It is responding in a timely and professional manner.
The hepatitis A outbreak isn’t isolated to Franklin County. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reported this week that there have been 414 cases recorded in 35 counties throughout the state since September 2017. Those cases have resulted in 233 hospitalizations and two deaths.
Typically, the state experiences around 10 cases a year, according to DHSS.
Since 2016, the virus has spawned outbreaks in at least 29 states and experts expect to eventually see cases in every state, according to Kaiser Health News. Hepatitis A outbreaks are a nationwide problem.
While hepatitis A thrives in unsanitary conditions and spreads mostly among drug users and the homeless, it can reach into the general population. If steps aren’t taken to prevent the virus from spreading, small outbreaks can turn severe, causing local governments, and states to declare public health emergencies.
We aren’t anywhere close to that situation in Franklin County due in large part to the important work being done by our county health department.