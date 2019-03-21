he killing of 50 people at two mosques in New Zealand has given more fuel to the fire in calls for gun controls, with no resolution worldwide to the problem.
A couple of things are clear: There are more guns in circulation than ever before, including war-like weapons, and we have more crazy people with guns that kill and injure people than we ever imagined.
There doesn’t seem to be a solution, certainly none for which there is a majority agreement.
The instant communication worldwide gives rise to copycat massacres and is an element in motivating crazed individuals to cause harm because of conditions worldwide. The ease of travel has moved people of different cultures to all corners of the world. That shouldn’t be a reason to motivate hate of people of different colors and cultures and result in harm to them. The hate stimulates harmful actions in mentally disturbed minds.
o keep guns away from good citizens, the outdoors people who hunt, for instance, would be denying them a right because criminals and crazy people are violating the law by using a firearm for harmful purposes. There are other everyday life items that can be used to cause harm for which no new controls are ever suggested, such as the automobile. There are minor controls in effect, which also may be said for guns.
Then there is the fear element. There are thousands, perhaps millions, of people who have the mindset that they must have a gun for protection. With conditions the way they are in the world today, that belief is growing.
t has come to this: A Missouri lawmaker has introduced bills that would force adults to own handguns and young adults to own AR-15 semi-automatic rifles. He did it with tongue in cheek to try to make a point that mandates arwrong and the lawmaker said he really doesn’t want laws to require gun ownership. Republican state Rep. Andrew McDaniel of the Bootheel filed the bills in a session of the Legislature that has been marred with unusual happenings. Maybe they really aren’t unusual when the General Assembly is in session in Jefferson City, which, unfortunately, draws some strange people. The lawmakers are said to be a reflection of all of us. If that’s true, God help the state.
A top aide to a Missouri state senator was arrested after a loaded gun fell to the floor during a fight in a Jefferson City bar. At least there was no gunfight! Two state House members were involved in an incident at another bar that left one of them with a black eye. The recess this week for members of the General Assembly was needed as a cooling-off period. The temperature does rise in Jefferson City when lawmakers are in session.
Usually it is when the session is ending that a flow of bills find their way to the governor’s desk. As usual, bills critical to the state’s well-being will die along the way, like death marches.
There are matters for which no solutions ever are legislated. Some people like that. They say we have too many laws. A civilized society needs laws, we have been taught. Who says we now are civilized?