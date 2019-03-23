Americans no doubt were surprised to see how quick New Zealand reacted to the shootings at two mosques that killed 50 people. The government announced a ban on the sale of military-style semi-automatic firearms and high-capacity magazines, which were the type used in the shootings in Christchurch.
The ban of sales went into effect immediately to prevent stockpiling of the weapons. New laws will be rushed through that country’s Parliament that will impose a complete ban on the weapons. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said every semi-automatic weapon used in the terrorist attack will be banned.
The prohibition includes semi-automatic guns that can be used with a detachable magazine that holds more than five rounds. The ban also applies to accessories used to convert guns into what the government called “military-style” weapons. The ban does not apply to guns commonly used by farmers and hunters.
New Zealand does not have a constitutional right to bear arms like the United States has and that’s why that country was able to move so quickly on a ban.
As for what the prime minister did in ordering the ban, one of the residents of New Zealand told the Associated Press: “The prime minister is amazing. It’s not like in America, where they have all these things and they go ‘Oh yeah, we’ll deal with the gun laws,’ and nothing is done.” Other people who were contacted by the AP generally agreed with the ban.
There are nearly 250,000 licensed gun owners in New Zealand, which has a population of 5 million. Officials estimate there are 1.5 million guns in the country, according to the AP.
After every mass shooting in America, there are calls for strict gun controls, but, as the citizen of New Zealand told the AP, “nothing happens.”