Population growth or decline usually points to conditions that were responsible for whatever happened in the area affected. Often the reasons are complex.
The St. Louis region’s minor population growth, 0.6 percent between 2010 and 2018, spotlights a mixed bag of conditions that have caused near stagnation. There are so many factors involved that it is impossible to pin it down to one or several conditions. There isn’t one that stands out heads and shoulders over the others.
One certainly is the city of St. Louis and conditions there. Residents of the city have been fleeing to the suburbs for decades. Neighborhood decay, crime, job opportunities, education, transportation, hospital facilities, space to grow and the movement of commerce and industry away from the core city are all reasons.
Those are a few of the conditions that were involved in the movement to St. Louis County and other nearby counties. Now St. Louis County is experiencing a slight loss of population, 0.2 percent from 2010 to 2018.
St. Charles County continues to grow. It led the region in population growth from 2010 to 2018 — a 10.7 percentage gain. Other counties with relatively strong growth were Warren and Lincoln counties. Franklin County’s growth was 2.1 percent, with Jefferson County at only 2.6 in growth.
Counties on the Illinois side of St. Louis, for the most part, lost population or showed slight gains.
St. Louis City in the eight-year period had a 5.1 percentage loss in population while St. Louis County’s loss was just 0.2 percent.
The St. Louis region population stands at 2.8 million. The only county in the region that could be called a boom county in population is St. Charles.
The one thing that hurts Franklin County, especially compared to St. Charles County, is the lay of the land. St. Charles, which has good access to the east, has an advantage in level land near Interstate 70.
To some people, Franklin’s population at 103,670, is big enough. To others, it should be more. However, stagnation is never good.