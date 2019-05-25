This is the graduation season for high schools and colleges across the country. The opportunity door has been opened. Where it will lead is up to the graduates.
For many of the high school graduates, it means moving on to college or vocational schools. Time management is very important for students entering college. Most of them will soon learn that in college, generally speaking, they are on their own and will have more time on their hands than ever before. Hit the books the first week is good advice. Time is valuable. It should not be wasted.
For college graduates, a new world awaits them. The opportunities are there. College graduates should understand that learning must never stop if you want to get ahead. In many cases, a college degree is nothing more than an introduction to a chosen field. Listen and learn from those people who have experience. Be curious, ask questions.
If a college degree has ingrained in the student that there is so much more to learn, and learning should never stop, then college has been a success in awarding a degree to that student. We feel sorry for a college graduate who thinks he or she “knows it all.” Brace for a fall.
Read. Read. Read. Adopt a reading habit. Some of the brightest people we have known, or know, never earned degrees, but they were and are addicted to reading, and that resulted and results in a high level of intelligence.
Graduation is a beginning, a start in learning in the real world.