I have good news for you. Don’t you just love it when someone comes up to you and says that? I have good news for you, especially on Christmas! At this time of year good news usually comes in the form of a gift. Perhaps your heart starts to beat just a little stronger, a smile comes upon your face, and your mind is cluttered with all the possibilities of what this good news, what this gift could be. You can hardly wait for this good news, especially if the giver of the news is beaming with excitement for you to hear it. Their excitement becomes your excitement, but it is the good news itself, the gift, that finally reveals the true understanding of all the anticipation.
On Christmas Eve an Angel of the Lord, in glorious splendor, appeared to the shepherds and said the words we love to hear, “I have good news! I have good news of a great joy that will be for all people.” The angel declares that this message is for all people, so we also get to hear the message and take joy in its announcement. The shepherds’ excitement now becomes our excitement, and their good news becomes our good news.
So what is this good news of great joy? What is this Christmas gift? The shepherds announced, “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” The promised one of God has come to save His people. The promised one of God has come to save you and me! This truly is good news of great joy and the best gift we’ve ever been given! God keeps His promises! And in His Son, Jesus Christ, we have the promise of forgiveness, the promise of life in His Name, the promise of being God’s children, the promise of His strength, His Word, His Spirit, His love – all for us! And as if that isn’t enough, our heavenly Father through Jesus Christ also gives the ultimate gift of eternal life to all who believe.
So what’s the catch? Have you ever received an outrageous gift, an enormous kindness, or some other mind-blowing surprise only to find yourself immediately experiencing the sinking feeling of obligation, of wondering how much this “gift” will really cost you when it comes to payback to the giver? Chances are you know what I’m talking about; you’ve experienced this kind of “sin broken human” giving. But put all of those ideas aside, and try to receive a gift like a little child with the thrill of excitement and untainted joy. Our God is not a selfish giver. He is not a stingy giver. No, our God is an extravagant giver. We cannot earn His gifts. There is no payback for His gifts. We don’t pull ourselves together, clean up our messes, or “get right” before we receive His gifts. God’s Word reminds us of this truth, “But God shows His love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8)
This year let’s remember or imagine what it is like to receive a great gift as a little child. Then we can embrace the wonder, excitement, and joy of Christmas as we “see what great love the Father has lavished on us, that we should be called children of God! And that is what we are!” (1 John 3:1).
Dear friends in our community, we welcome you to join us this year as we celebrate the wondrous gifts of God so freely given. Our Christmas Eve services will be held at 4 p.m., 7 p.m., and 11 p.m.; Christmas Day service will be at 10 a.m. All are invited and welcome.