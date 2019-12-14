House Democrats, as expected, will vote soon to impeach President Donald Trump, and the case will move early in 2020 to the Senate for a trial, where the president probably will emerge as the winner.
There have been no surprises in the process to date.
The whole matter may backfire on the Democrats in 2020 elections. The president still has many supporters. Many Americans believe what the president was alleged to have done are not impeachable offenses. The opinion by many people is that the whole matter is political, and the goal since he was elected has been to “get Trump.” The president gave them openings, narrow as they be, and the Democrats ran with them, under an extremely biased flag.
The case to impeach the president is based on two allegations. One is abuse of power by seeking election interference from Ukraine, conditioning U.S. aid to that country and a White House meeting on the president’s request that a political rival, Joe Biden, and his son, be investigated in a possible corruption case in Ukraine. The other allegation is that the president obstructed Congress by preventing officials from testifying and blocking records from being shared with lawmakers.
President Trump dismissed the articles of impeachment as being “very weak.” Many Americans agree.
Republicans in Congress and elsewhere in high office generally are backing the president, even though at times they are disappointed, even embarrassed, by his actions. Party members also have dismissed allegations that the president has been a threat to national security and to the Constitution.
“They (the Democrats) were committed to impeachment regardless of the facts,” House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., said. He added, they are impeaching him because they’re afraid he’ll be re-elected . . . “That’s the abuse of power.”
President Trump has called the Democrats’ impeachment process “sheer political madness.”
We call it a political spectacle that wasn’t that entertaining and a waste of time and money.