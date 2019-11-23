The state has a problem with the tax incentives it offered General Motors so it would invest in its Wentzville truck and van assembly plant. Lawmakers agreed to $50 million in tax breaks. Later, as part of a deal to end a strike, GM agreed to invest $1.5 billion in the plant and said it would retain 2,000 of its workers at the plant.
Where the rub comes in is that the plant employs 4,300 workers now and the labor agreement to retain 2,000 jobs places doubt on worker retention. That has many lawmakers upset. Questions have been raised.
With the huge investment it plans to make, is there going to be more automation installed that means fewer workers?
By approving $50 million in incentives, does that mean lawmakers approved financial assistance that actually will mean fewer jobs at the plant?
Crystal Quade, Democratic House Minority Leader, told the Associated Press that “we are giving millions to these corporations when we know at the exact same time that they’re going to be laying off Missouri workers.”
The problem is when the General Assembly approved the tax incentives for GM, lawmakers didn’t know that months after that a labor agreement would be reached that included a promise by the company that it would retain only 2,000 workers. In other words, members of the General Assembly and Gov. Mike Parson didn’t know a strike was coming and to end it would mean fewer jobs with the expansion.
To give $50 million in tax breaks for a $1.5 billion plant expansion sounded like a good investment for the state.
It’s understandable why lawmakers are frustrated. There have been calls to the state economic development officials to push GM to retain all the current positions at the plant before giving the incentives.
The Associated Press was told by state economic development officials that they still are working with GM on the matter and can’t discuss details until negotiations end.
Rob Dixon, Department of Economic Development director, still could demand that the company agree to keep more than 2,000 jobs in Wentzville to qualify for tax credits. Dixon said earlier that businesses that receive job-retention incentives are required, on average, to keep 88 percent of their workforce.
This episode illustrates the complex nature today of economic development, job retention tied to state incentives and plant expansion projects.
Many companies that expand today are adding automation that means fewer workers are needed. The trend to greater automation has been brought on partly by a shortage of skilled labor. And, of course, cutting labor costs adds to the greater emphasis on the bottom line needed to stay competitive and to meet rising operational costs.