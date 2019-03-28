We are sure that most Americans breathed a sigh of relief when Robert Mueller ended his investigation of President Donald Trump. The investigation lasted too long — 22 months.
The conclusion of the investigation was good news for the president, who wasn’t found to be involved in any criminal wrongdoings, no indictments were issued, and it bodes well for his re-election in 2020. It was disappointing for Democrats who had hoped there would be something that would give their impeachment plans fuel to give heat to their plans.
President Trump will go down in American history as one of the most investigated White House occupants ever. In our lifetime we have never witnessed such mean-spirited attacks on a president from the day he was elected. The Democrats couldn’t stomach the outcome of the election and the defeat of their queen Hillary.
We will admit that Trump brought on many of the attacks by his personality and his internet postings. You could say he’s his second worst enemy after some of the Democratic elected officials.
The one disturbing aspect of Trump is the character of individuals he was associated with. Another thing that has hurt Trump is his business dealings, going back some years. He hasn’t been named Businessman of the Year very often as far as we know.
Like many other Americans, we hope things will quiet down somewhat in politics and our representatives in Congress will tend to the governmental business they were elected to do. We know, that’s probably not going to happen. It’s always “gotcha season” in the political world, especially in Washington, D.C.
One of the fears of many Americans is the radicals who have invaded the political scene and apparently know little or nothing about American or world history. Ignorance is the suit and dress of most radicals.