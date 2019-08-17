There were two interesting comments or writings that entered The Missourian’s newsroom the past week that were thought-provoking. One had to do with racism and the other centered on the value placed on lives and property today.
The racism subject was discussed in a column by Walter Williams which was published in the Wednesday Missourian. The other “life” issue and mass shooting topic was discussed by State Sen. Dave Schatz in a visit to the newsroom of this newspaper.
Williams discussed in his column “the most devastating problems of many black people with an eye toward addressing the discrimination of the past and present.” Williams concluded, with supporting statistics, that “At the root of most of the problems black people face is the breakdown of the family structure . . . with over 70 percent of black children raised in female-headed households.”
Williams also wrote that fatherless boys and girls are twice as likely to drop out of high school and twice as likely to end up in jail. He quoted Dr. Thomas Sowell as saying the black family that survived slavery and discrimination began “rapidly disintegrating in the liberal welfare state that subsidized unwed pregnancy and changed welfare from an emergency rescue to a way of life.”
Sen. Schatz said because of a lack of religious beliefs today, too many people do not respect life and property, and put no value on either of them.
How can the family unit among blacks and whites improve? Many say only by embracing religious beliefs. How can religions reach more people to convert them to religious beliefs?
The answers are there but getting people to believe in religious rules of life is the challenge that faces this country.