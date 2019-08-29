Woodstock 50 was a bust but the Foodstock music festival held in Downtown Washington last Saturday was epic. In fact, it was record-breaking.
The free music festival, now in its eighth year, drew large crowds to the Farmers’ Market. Festival-goers donate food or cash in lieu of paying admission to the festival.
Those who attended the festival this year were generous —very generous. Organizers say over 4,000 pounds of canned goods and a record $8,700 were collected for three local food pantries — Loving Hearts Outreach, St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry and St. Peter’s Food Pantry.
The event, hosted by Downtown Washington Inc., gets bigger and better each year. And why not? It is a feel-good, positive-vibe music celebration in a great venue for a great cause. What is equally impressive is that it is produced entirely by volunteers.
Seven bands, comprised of 35 musicians, donated their time and talents to entertain the crowd. Other volunteers set up the stage, ran the sound board and helped organize and run the event. They included students from Borgia and Washington high schools. The Washington Lions Club provided food.
And lots of people turned out on a beautiful evening to hear great local music and to support our local food pantries. Food insecurity in our community is real and our food pantries can always use a boost. That’s why it is so wonderful to see the community get behind this festival.
We salute everyone who made Foodstock such a success this year, especially local drummer Patrick O’Donnell, who came up with the idea of Foodstock and who has been its chief tub-thumper year after year.
Well played O’D’!