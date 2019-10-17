How much longer will sections of this area remain under floodwaters? Some areas have been under water since last May.
An example is the lower parking lot at Rennick Riverfront Park in Washington. Only on a fews days has the water receded since May to a level that it could be used for parking. This has been one of the longest periods it ever has been impacted by floodwaters since it was built.
The parking lot flooding raises a few questions. Would the parking lot qualify for federal or state disaster grants for repair of the damage or for fill work to raise the lot level a foot or two? There is no question that to raise the level would be costly.
The U.S. Corps of Engineers said the level of the lower Missouri River will remain high into December because of the high amounts of water being released from dams upriver. They reported that the Gavins Point dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border will remain at a level more than twice what is typical for this time of the year into mid-December. New flooding is not expected but that depends on rainfall. The amount of rain and melting snow flowing into the river has remained high this fall. Wet weather is expected through the rest of the year.
The millions and millions of dollars spent on the Missouri River to reduce flooding and to improve the river flow have not done much good. Those federal dollars were spent over a period dating to at least the 1930s in this area. The solutions were based on engineering that seemed at the time to make sense, but Mother Nature is difficult to outengineer. And predicted water levels have not played out. Levee work has helped, but some have bowed to Mother Nature.
There are many benefits of being a river town, or to farm in river bottoms, but there also is the negativism factor.