An Indiana police department came up with a great idea to assist a local animal shelter that could inspire similar efforts across the country, including, we hope, here.
After the Muncie Police Department learned that a local animal shelter was running low on cat food and litter to care for an influx of over 350 cats and kittens, it invited violators to pay their parking tickets in cat food and supplies instead of cash.
The goodwill promotion only ran for four days but was a huge success. Beyond encouraging residents to pay off parking tickets, officers said the promotion inspired those who didn’t even have tickets to donate.
Animal lovers brought the supplies to the police who canceled the tickets and delivered the food and supplies to the shelter. The felines got fed, and the police department earned style points for creativity and compassion. It was a win-win for everyone involved.
Let’s face it, nobody enjoys paying a parking ticket. For that matter, police officers don’t like writing them — they have more important things to do. But diverting the fine money to a good cause or a charity lessens the sting for everyone. It also creates goodwill for police who are always looking for positive public relations.
There are any number of possibilities for this type of promotion — animal shelters, food pantries and children’s literacy programs (hint, hint) just to name a few.
It would be even better if speeding tickets and other minor moving violations could be disposed of in this fashion. That likely would require changing statutes and ordinances. Too bad, the concept is solid.
Regardless, kudos to the Muncie Police Department for coming up with this great idea.