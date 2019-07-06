Our salute goes to the governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, who had the courage to speak out about another slam at our flag and country.
Nike pulled an American flag-themed tennis shoe from the market after a former NFL quarterback complained to the shoemaker. The shoe’s heel has a U.S. flag with 13 white stars in a circle on it, known as the Betsy Ross flag. Colin Kaepernick, a Nike endorser, told the company that he and others found the flag symbol offensive because of its connection to slavery. Kaepernick is an unemployed pro quarterback who protested by kneeling when the national anthem was played before games.
The Nike shoe had already been sent to retailers to go on sale for the Fourth of July holiday.
Sen. Josh Hawley called Nike’s action “anti-American.”
The Arizona governor lashed out at Nike’s decision to yank the shoe, tweeting that he is asking the state’s Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentives for the company to locate there.
The governor said Arizona’s economy “is doing just fine without Nike. We don’t need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation’s history.”
To the Arizona governor, we say, “right on, for your intestinal fortitude” to speak out in defense of our country, and not to bow to a malcontent expro football player who should move to another country.