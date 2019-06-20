I
t was quite a gain for Kansas City to be selected for the location of two federal farm agencies.
There were 135 other applicants for the agencies. St. Louis and Kansas City were among the three finalists.
The agencies are part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They are the Economic Research Service (ERS) and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA).
The move will bring about 550 jobs to the Kansas City region.
The Department of Agriculture focused on the benefits taxpayers would receive by moving the two agencies to the people they serve.
Eric Bohl of the Missouri Farm Bureau said a career in Washington, D.C., “is unappealing to many of the best and brightest” in their agriculture fields. The agencies have had significant turnover in past years, as many migrate home to the Midwest after just a few years with the agencies, Bohl said.
It is interesting to note that until now, ERS and NIFA have been the only USDA agencies without employees outside of Washington.
Bohl also said moving employees into the heartland “will change mindsets and focus resources where they are needed, not where D.C. lobbyists and bureaucrats want them. It also should provide a deeper talent pool than the East Coast, as four of the nation’s premier land-grant universities are within a four-hour drive of Kansas City.”
USDA’s cost-benefit analysis of the move revealed an estimated $300 million in savings over the course of a 15-year lease.
Bohl said over 93 percent of NIFA’s positions and over 77 percent of ERS’s jobs will relocate to Kansas City.
In Kansas City beating out St. Louis for the agencies, it was reported that Kansas City had better available sites.
It is good for Missouri’s economy, as well as Kansas City’s. It also is positive to place the agencies near the people they serve.