Downtown Washington will be a beehive of activity this weekend with the staging of the annual Fall Festival of the Arts & Crafts, sponsored by Downtown Washington Inc. A wide variety of homemade goods will be displayed and offered for sale.
It’s a traditional and looked-forward-to event in Downtown Washington. There will be 65 vendors selling handmade arts and crafts on Elm and Main streets with the epicenter at the Farmers’ Market and the parking lot at Main and Elm. Among the local vendors will be Sugarfire, Streetside Tacos, Driftwood and the Lions Club.
Hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Call it a family event with a kids zone and plenty of food and drink offerings. Live music and other special activities will be on tap during the festival hours.
The many booths will have clothing, paintings, furniture, home decor, sweet treats, candles, jewelry and other items for sale. There always are unusual items for sale. Some of the vendors have been here before and there usually are new booths every year. The Chair & Flair booth will be open all three days. Visitors can bid on items offered for sale. Online bids will be accepted.
The festival always has been popular. The crowd-draw is expected to be large based on the festival’s popularity in other years.
The festival is an entertaining event and a good way to kick off the fall season.