The wait is about over. The Washington Town & Country Fair may not begin until Wednesday, but it will be kicked off this weekend with three events to prepare moods for the five-day event.
Two of the events will be Saturday — a run/walk in the morning and a kickoff party in the evening — and the big parade Sunday, which has become an annual affair.
If those events don’t stir some excitement as Fair-mood stimulators, we don’t know what else could be done to build anticipation for the biggest annual attraction staged in this area.
The Saturday night kickoff party at the Farmers’ Market is new this year and is in step with the Fair Board’s never-ending quest to add a bit of freshness each year.
The Sunday parade should be one of the best ever held with a wide variety of entries that should be pleasing to the young and seniors. The Saturday kickoff party has replaced the after-parade gathering, which had been held for years. There will be music and food and drinks for sale Saturday evening.
The Fair blends the rural and urban features into an attractive flavor that has stood the test of time. The Fair menu is attractive again this year and it brings people together as no other event in this area can.
It’s Fair time again! If you need a mood changer to prepare for the Aug. 7-11 Fair look to this weekend. “It’s Cheers to 90 Years” and have a good time!