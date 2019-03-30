The campaign for passage of Prop S, the $26 million bond issue to replace the South Point school, has been thorough and highly forceful, leaving little or no doubt about the need.
The issue has received many endorsements from civic and fraternal groups, and the public should know by now how critical the need is to replace the school, which has served the Washington School District well but needs to be retired.
The most compelling message about replacing the school is that it has become a safety risk to the more than 400 students who attend classes at South Point. It hasn’t reached the crisis point, but it is nearing it.
It needs a four-sevenths majority for passage. That’s why voter turnout is so important in this election. Few election issues are a sure bet for passage. To not vote because of being overconfident in its passage is the wrong attitude to take.
The one sure thing is that there will be “no” votes, even though no tax increase is required. The negative votes always are there. It would add to the district’s debt service and, of course, add to the time that it would take to retire the debt. That situation is not unusual for public school districts.
The Washington School District, for the most part, could be said to be conservative in its operations. It has been careful in its spending. It has a history of being prudent in its financial operations.
There comes a time to act. Never has that been more true than in this issue.
The only thing that we believe could put this issue in jeopardy would be a low voter turnout. There are predictions of only a 20 percent voter turnout for this election in the county, based on past April elections. That points to how important it is for voters to show up at the polls Tuesday.
There should be enough motivation for voters to cast ballots April 2 if they have taken the time to be informed. It is very important for the schoolchildren in the South Point attendance area and their parents. It’s also vital for the community.
A vote Tuesday for the bond issue is evidence that you care about the children who attend the South Point school, and future generations, and the community at large.