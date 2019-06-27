The Missouri Budget Project and more than 40 Missouri organizations have urged the Trump administration to reject a change to a poverty measure that would ultimately cut vital health care, child care, food and other aid to Missourians struggling to make ends meet. That’s from Amy Blouin, president and CEO of the Missouri Budget Project, a private goverment spending watchdog.
Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley have been contacted, along with the Trump administration, about this issue. The deadline to comment to the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) was June 21.
The issue is an administrative proposal to use a lower measure of inflation to calculate annual adjustments to the poverty measure used by the U.S Census Bureau.There are bureaucratic entanglement hoops that have to be dealt with and cleared.
Blouin explained that the OMB proposal focuses on the Census Bureau’s definition of poverty. The census measure is often used as a basis for determining the official Federal Poverty Level, defined by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which determines eligibility for many aid programs, such as Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance, child care, school lunches, legal aid and the Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNP).
The concern is that over time, the change would reduce eligibility for programs such as Medicaid, child care, SNP, and school meals — all of which are the very services that can help struggling families cope with hard times.
Blouin said the impact is large in scope. Children, seniors and people with disabilities would face growing cuts to their health care over time. Families would lose eligibility for nutrition assistance that helps them put dinner on the table, and children could face the loss of free or reduced-priced school lunches, according to Blouin.
That would affect children’s health outcomes, educational achievement and long-term earnings.
There are Americans who believe too much welfare aid is available. They say there are good-paying jobs available today that could lift people out of the poverty level. But regardless of the these arguments, there is a need to help the less fortunate who are victims of circumstance that put them in the poverty column, often through no fault of their own. There are many not-for-profit agencies that provide help to the needy. All one has to do is check the member agencies of the United Fund to see the number of agencies that provide for the less fortunate.
The Missouri Project has sounded the alarm and it wouldn’t do so unless it is sure of the facts of the situation. It sees the harm to many segments of the population.
We all know that the breakup of family units has much to do with the conditions that have brought on the need for aid to so many Americans. That’s a social problem that perhaps only religion can solve.