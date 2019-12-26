It was 1983. I was serving my first congregation. We were expecting our first child. It was our first Christmas out of college, and we were eager to be with family to celebrate.
Since Christmas Day fell on Sunday the worship service was moved earlier. If we hit the road right after church, we could be at my parents’ home by 2 p.m. for a late Christmas lunch.
We were two miles from home when the car died. That is the extent of my mechanic IQ. I can only tell you, “It died.” Friends towed us to their house to work on our Chevy. We nibbled on some lunch. The clock ticked. The Chevette wouldn’t start.
Our wonderful friends offered to drive us part way if someone could meet us. My dad was soon on the road and so were we. For one mile. Then maybe three miles. Taking a short cut to save time led to being high centered in the deep snow… twice. We dug ourselves out and kept going.
One friend kept asking, “What else could happen”? My wife kept saying, “Please don’t say that.”
Finally, we met my dad at the arranged spot. Presents and luggage were moved from one trunk to the other. Hugs and kisses. We climb into Dad’s car. Where are the keys? They are in the trunk. Have you ever tried to find a locksmith in a strange town on Christmas night?
We sat down to Christmas lunch with family at 2 a.m. Nothing ever tasted better.
God’s greatest gift to you and me is His Son, Jesus. In Jesus there is light and hope and joy for the weary soul (John 3:16; Matthew 4:15-16; Matthew 12:21; Luke 2:10; Matthew 11:28-29). But the road to Him is not always easy. A dream dies and no amount of tinkering can get it started again. Grief high centers life and you are stuck. The key to unlocking depression seems so close yet out of reach, especially at Christmas.
Two quick things I say to you and pray for you. The first is, please grab the hand of a loved one or two. Don’t shut out family and friends. If given the chance, most will surprise us with their willingness to help.
The second is simply, don’t quit. The end is worth the struggle. Jesus is worth the journey.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life” John 3:16.