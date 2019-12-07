We don’t know how strong the movement is to do away with this nation’s Electoral College in presidential elections, but there is some vocal support heard, especially from Democrats, some of whom are in Congress.
Supporters of the elimination want presidential election outcomes to be decided by the popular vote. This attempted change was brought on by Hillary Clinton backers who are still upset by her loss to Donald Trump. Hillary won the popular vote but lost in the Electoral College standings.
The Electoral College was established by our Founding Fathers who feared the larger states would dominate presidential elections if an election was based strictly on the popular vote, with the smaller populated states placed at a disadvantage. That fact was recognized in the early years of our republic.
Since almost from the beginning of our country, the Electoral College has proved to be a wise move and has prevailed.
A letter to the editor in this issue clearly advances the need for the Electoral College. As the writer states, the issue is not one that favors one party over the other in the long run of politics. The fear that resulted in adding the Electoral College to the Constitution is still with us today — it being that the heavily populated states would have the advantage over smaller states if the popular vote determined the outcome of presidential elections.
The somewhat complicated Electoral College membership system is based on each state’s representation in numbers in Congress. The college has 538 electors who are chosen by each state’s legislators. Usually, states allot their votes in the college to whichever candidate wins in their state. There are some variations due to changes by individual states. But generally that is the way it works. It takes 270 votes in the college to elect a president.
In the 2016 election, Trump received 304 votes in the Electoral College to 227 for Clinton. The rest of the votes went to other candidates in small numbers.
The Electoral College has been a debated issue almost from the beginning but it has survived the test of time.
If the college would be eliminated and presidential elections decided strictly by the popular vote, the voters in smaller states would have little say in electing presidents.
This debate will never end.