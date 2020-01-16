The Area Development magazine tells readers much about the economy, industrial development and education that are tied to jobs. It keeps up with economic development on the states. A story we found interesting in this era of emphasis on technical training has to do with the value of a college degree.
It concluded that “although higher education attainment generally correlates with the greatest occupational stability, degree programs still leave some gaps in worker readiness for certain occupations.”
Eight of the states with the lowest jobless rates also rank among those with the highest rates of residents who have earned an associate degree or higher, the Area Development magazine reported.
Massachusetts ranks at the top of the educational attainment charts — 49 percent sport an associate degree or higher with a jobless rate of 3.1 percent as of last March. Colorado ranks second in educational attainment by this measure, with 46 percent having earned at least an associate degree. Colorado had a 3 percent jobless rate.
Third was New Hampshire with 45.6 educational attainment at this level and a still-lower jobless rate of 2.8 percent.
The magazine noted that Massachusetts leads the way in attainment at the very highest levels, with 18.4 percent having a graduate degree or higher — only a few points behind the share with a bachelor’s degree. With 17.5 percent reporting a graduate degree, Maryland placed second in that category, Connecticut has 16.6 percent with graduate degrees or higher — just a few notches below bachelor’s level of attainment.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics supports the notion that higher educational attainment correlates with the greatest occupational stability, the magazine states.
The higher the degree, the lower the jobless rate and the higher the pay.
Where does Missouri come in this story? It didn’t list details of Missouri’s standing except to say “there were healthy shares of opportunity employment spotlighted in Missouri’s two largest metro areas (St. Louis and Kansas City), as well as some of the major cities of Alabama, Kentucky and Alaska.”
Only one metro area was in the top 10 for opportunity employment while being a state in the top third in bachelor’s or higher educational attainment. That was Spokane, Washington.
The higher educational level in Franklin County has risen significantly since East Central College was established in the late 1960s. We don’t have the number. But it would be interesting to know how many ECC graduates who earned associate degrees continued their higher education to earn a bachelor’s or higher degree.
Improving the higher education level in Franklin County, and the area, was one of the promises made to voters when ECC was being promoted. Unlike promises made by politicians, the citizens steering committee to establish a community college, with help from educators who were recruited to administer and teach at ECC, promises made to voters were fulfilled.