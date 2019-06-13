There are a few warning signs that the overall economy is fragile. One of the signs is the Labor Department report that hiring weakened in May.
The national unemployment rate still is very low — 3.6 percent. We still have a labor shortage. Small businesses to large industries still report that finding skilled workers is difficult.
The weather in the first quarter of this year really hurt business in this area and elsewhere. It improved some in the second quarter. Cash flow is a problem for many businesses. Revenue hasn’t stayed much above expenses. Wage growth has slowed.
The Wall Street Journal said “as learned in the Obama years, monetary policy by the federal government can’t overcome bad fiscal, trade or regulatory policy. The May jobs report is a flashing yellow light that Mr. Trump needs to settle his trade wars and get back to promoting growth.”
It also should be a warning to the president and Congress that those who have re-election ambitions in 2020 should be alerted that the economy is showing signs of becoming fragile and needs attention. The war between the Democrats and the president must end and the many issues dividing them must be resolved.
The members of Congress and the president need to think about the country rather their own political well-being. They were elected to serve the people of this country. They need to be reminded of that.