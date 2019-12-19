We were about to write a column about Missouri not being a leader in industrial expansion when the announcement came that General Motors plans to invest $1.5 billion in its plant at Wentzville.
Took a little readjustment but perhaps it is more appropriate to write about General Motors’ expansion in Missouri.
Any way one looks at it, this is a big deal!
Sen. Roy Blunt called the announcement “historic.” He added: “this is another milestone in Gov. Mike Parson’s efforts to make Missouri an even better place to start or grow a business. I will continue advocating for policies that will help our state lead the way in an increasing global economy.”
The governor said the GM investment “represents one of the largest single project investments from the private sector in Missouri. We are excited and proud that General Motors, an American multinational corporation with more than 100 years of automotive industry experience, is renewing its commitment to our region with this investment in the Wentzville plant. This is truly a historic moment for Missouri…”
Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said the announcement by GM “magnifies Missouri’s position as a hub for the automotive industry.” He added: “This shows that we have the workforce, infrastructure, and economic development tools needed to secure major investments in Missouri.” Dixon said Missouri looks forward to “working with GM and others to build on this momentum…”
The importance of GM’s commitment to Missouri is that it will retain the 4,000 or more workers at the Wentzville plant. Earlier GM said it would retain at least 2,000 workers in its agreement to a labor contract. Friday’s announcement was that it would retain the 4,000 or more workers.
We don’t know how many workers at the plant are from Franklin, Warren and St. Charles counties, but the number has to be rather large. Friday’s announcement impacts those three counties and their economies. There are bound to be “economic spinoffs” to other existing businesses and industries in the three counties.
GM plans to make what it calls its “next generation” of mid-sized pickup trucks at the Wentzville plant. The company produces the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon pickups there. The company plans to close plants in Ohio and Maryland.
Not long ago a newspaper in the eastern part of the state had an editorial critical of Gov. Parson, indicating that his administration was mediocre, lacking spark and boring. Well, we will take a hardworking, conservative farm boy with bib overalls as a leader any day over a wild-eyed liberal from back east who is ignorant of American history.
Apparently, General Motors has confidence in our governor, his administration, Missouri workers with rural backgrounds, and our small town culture.