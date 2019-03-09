As long as we can remember there have been attempts to downsize the Missouri General Assembly. There’s another attempt this session.
The Missouri House has 163 representatives and the Senate has 34 members. The House has too many members. The number of senators is OK and maybe adding a few more wouldn’t be a bad idea.
Rep. Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit, told the House General Laws Committee that his research tells him “we are unusually large.”
Past attempts to downsize the General Assembly have never been elevated above ground zero. Can you imagine a large number of House members wanting to downsize and jeopardize losing their seats?
Fitzwater said with 197 total members, the Missouri General Assembly is the seventh largest Legislature in the country. He said population-wise Missouri is not anywhere close to the seventh largest in population. His proposed amendment would reduce the House from 163 members to 120, and the Senate would add six members for a total of 40 members.
The Jefferson City News-Tribune said according to the National Conference of State Legislators, New Hampshire has the largest Legislature with 424 members. Fitzwater said compared to the eight states surrounding Missouri, our state has by far the largest Legislature. Illinois has 20 fewer lawmakers than Missouri.
Franklin County, with 922 square miles and a population just over 100,000, has four state representatives and one senator. This county has too many House members. Period.
From past experience, the Fitzwater amendment, even though it makes sense, probably won’t get to a statewide vote, which is needed to make a change. We believe if it did get to a statewide vote, the chances of it passing would be good.