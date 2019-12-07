Sometimes people ignore what industrial growth means to the tax base of taxing entities. It’s an obvious benefit and that’s why it’s difficult to understand why it is ignored by some people who question the wisdom of some developments.
To be competitive in landing a new industry, or helping an existing one that needs to expand, incentives often have to be given by a city. The state recognizes this and that’s why Missouri offers programs to aid industries. Some cities offer more than others, especially in tax abatements. Some communities offer free land, among incentives. Often cities can’t afford to give free land.
Washington has never offered free land but it has offered incentives to some industries, usually tied to the number of jobs created.
The city council wisely approved an agreement with Melton Machine & Control Company for its expansion program that is expected to create 40 new jobs in the next five years. The council approved issuing up to $30 million in Chapter 100 industrial revenue bonds for Melton’s expansion project. The bonds are tax exempt and will finance Melton’s new plant and equipment in the Heidmann Industrial Park. The company is doubling the size of its present plant in its expansion project.
Melton has been in Washington for 45 years, is one of the city’s largest employers with 170 on its impressive payroll, has a reputation of producing quality automation equipment, has a proven track record, bought a 41-acre site, and is expanding because its prospects for the future are bright. It is an employee-owned company. The industrial site purchased is the largest ever in the history of Washington.
Under the agreement, Melton’s property taxes will be abated by 50 percent if the company meets employment benchmarks. If the company fails to meet the job requirements, Melton will pay a larger percentage of its property taxes. If Melton does not meet the six- to 10-year job and salary benchmarks, it will be required to pay 100 percent of its property taxes. It is a conservative agreement as to abatements.
This expansion for the future will add to the tax base of taxing entities. Any expansion of a new industry adds to the taxing entities tax bases.
Often when getting a new industry, or expansion of an existing one, the emphasis is on creating new jobs, which certainly is important. But adding to the tax base often is overlooked, even by the taxing entities. Over the years, the city, school district, the county, junior college district, and other taxing entities have benefited from industrial expansion.
People need to examine their tax bills to see where their property taxes go. The amount paid by businesses, including industries, is an eye-opener as to where the taxes they pay go.
We need to appreciate the property taxes companies pay and how vital they are to taxing districts.
We are very fortunate to have a company like Melton, and the other industries we have. What would this area be without our industries?