Prop S is getting the attention but Prop L is very important also. Prop S is for public schools and Prop L is for the Washington Library. Both will be on April 2 ballots.
All eligible Washington district voters will cast ballots on Prop S, but part of the city is in the Scenic Regional Library District and people in that district won’t vote on Prop L. That’s a bit confusing.
A 1965 state law froze the boundaries of city library districts as regional districts came into play. Since that time, Washington’s incorporated boundaries have grown with annexation. Areas annexed were in the Scenic Regional Library District and they pay library taxes in the regional district and not in the city library district.
An estimated 60 percent of people who are patrons of the Washington Library live in the regional district and pay library taxes in that district.
Prop L is a 10-cent property tax increase. The present tax is 10 cents. Those people who live in the regional district pay a 20-cent property tax. No increase in the regional tax is proposed at this time.
Washington has an outstanding library. It has drawn praise from visitors from other areas. The Missourian has heard many comments like “what a fine library you have.” The library has grown in scope and goes beyond being just a lending book facility. It’s a multifaceted institution with activities for children and adults. The services it provides include internet access and computers, audiobooks, movies and a host of other programs. The library appeals to all members of a family.
Operating costs have increased and to continue its excellent programming, to add more books and to update its equipment and services more revenue is needed.
The library is one of Washington’s most valuable assets. The 10-cent tax increase is minor compared to the many benefits it offers to people. Its educational value can’t be measured. It’s that high.
A yes vote will safeguard its value and raise it to a higher level.