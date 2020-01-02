There is one 2020 prediction that we hope never happens. Kevin Low, a National Weather Service hydrologist with the Missouri Basin River Forecast Center, said the outlook is grim that there will be major flooding of the Missouri River in the spring.
He bases this on saturated ground which probably will freeze this winter, combined with high level rivers, that could cause major flooding. Rivers were at flood stage until mid-December and that also increases the chance of ice jams.
Low told the Associated Press that he doubts if he ever has seen a “worse setup for flooding potential.”
The wildcard he said is whether the river basin will receive above normal snowfall this winter and rainfall this coming spring. He added that if we have a normal precipitation spring “we are in trouble.”
The past year of flooding has left farm fields, and even some high ground, saturated with water, which has hampered recovery by many farmers.
A report by 13 federal agencies shows a correlation between global warming and extreme weather events. The AP said many of the farmers do not blame climate change.
In many areas in Missouri along the river, the long 2019 period of floodwaters on fields, roads, bridges caused damage that still has not been repaired. The 2018 flooding caused a large amount of damage because there have been many years of ignoring infrastructure problems. If this is a global warming problem, and the situation gets worse, the cost of recovery is going to be very high.
Counties along the river should prepare for this by having larger than normal reserves or emergency funds.
Again, we hope the forecast by the experts is wrong.