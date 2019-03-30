Missouri has a bipartisan task force that is looking into the feasibility of Hyperloop, a proposed superfast transit system between St. Louis, Columbia and Kansas City.
If you would like to travel between St. Louis and Kansas City in 30 minutes, Hyperloop is for you!
If the futuristic Hyperloop becomes a reality, it would be the first in the country.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, a member of the task force, said he left the first meeting of the group the past week “energized.”
The task force is composed of lawmakers, other public officials and representatives of private businesses. The goal of the panel is to make recommendations to make Missouri the center for research, development and commercialization of Hyperloop technology.
Look back to transportation achievements. Interstate 70 that connects St. Louis with Kansas City was the first interstate highway in the nation to connect two major cities. Hyperloop would do the same. We assume the route for Hyperloop would follow the I-70 corridor, but, as far as we know, no direct path has been established in the dream-like thinking.
The distance from downtown St. Louis to downtown Kansas City is about 260 miles. Hyperloop would travel at speeds of 500 miles an hour. It would be somewhat like a rocket on the earth.
The University of Missouri has stated an interest in being involved with perhaps other institutions of higher learning in the development process. The MU System President Mun Choi told the Jefferson City News Tribune: “We can get our students excited and our faculty members excited on this type of research that can create, let’s say, the next-generation propulsion system (and) materials that are lighter and stronger,” he explained, than those available in transportation systems today.
Choi said the engineering challenge is working with “constraints” like crossing the Missouri River or building over rocky bluffs — and the proposed project will be no different. “(This) is a tremendous opportunity for the state to be at the forefront of this new technology, to transport people and goods,” he asserted to the News Tribune.
Kehoe said the economic benefits across the whole state “will be incredible.” The technology exists for Hyperloop, according to the MU Systems president.
Cost estimates have not been determined. The panel will meet on a regular basis.
Is there a need for something like Hyperloop? Would it be used? Would it pay for itself over time?
MoDOT had a team as far back as 2015-16 tasked with planning for the future, which it branded “Road to Tomorrow.” The team submitted a plan to a Los Angeles-based company that became known as Virgin Hyperloop One. The proposal was among 35 finalists from more than 2,600 submitted.
It is somewhat of a dream. It was a dream that put men on the moon!M