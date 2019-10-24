Elizabeth Warren, candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, is known as the candidate with all the answers and solutions, but she has been dodging answers as to tax hikes to pay for her proposed programs. Moving ahead of former vice president Joe Biden in some recent polls, Warren now is being criticized as just another politician who dodges tough questions on tax hikes to pay for her ambitious solutions to issues.
Her stock answer to questions on coming up with the cash has been she would tax the rich. But in two debates she has dodged tax hikes questions on her universal health insurance plan known as “Medicare for All” and whether middle class Americans would face tax hikes to pay for it.
In reporting on the latest debate, the Associated Press said: “By not acknowledging taxes would almost certainly increase for a wide range of income earners, Warren avoids becoming a caricature of a Democrat itching to raise them. But she also threatens to undermine the image she’s fostered of a plainspoken former professor ready to tackle any issue in her quest to protect the middle class from the excesses of corporations and the wealthy.”
Warren now has an image of someone who stretches the truth to gain an advantage. She reached too far in claiming she was a Native American. The truth is she barely had minute evidence in her blood, according to a DNA study, that she was a Native American. Yet her claim she was a Native American helped her to get into Harvard. Then she claimed she lost her job as a school teacher when she became pregnant. That was proved to be not true.
She lost the trust of many voters over her falsehoods and now she’s not being honest with voters over paying the cost of her plan for universal health care.
Warren is making promises that she has a solution for just about everything but she dodges the cost and taxing questions in fear she will lose votes. In her DNA is a typical strain of a politician making wild promises, a dodger of tough questions, and a person who is not being honest with voters.
As the scrutiny of candidates progresses, how many more changes will there be in the Democrats’ lineup of candidates who want to be president?