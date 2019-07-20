If nothing else the vote to impeach President Donald Trump that failed in the House the past week indicated the division in the Democratic Party. It was a lopsided 332-95 defeat. It was the first vote on removing Trump since the Democrats took control of the House this year.
The vote did show that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has successfully prevented a Democrat stampede toward impeachment before additional evidence is developed that could win over a public that’s so far skeptical about ousting the president.
Democrats voted against a resolution, 137-95, by Rep. Al Green of Texas to impeach the president for his recent racial remarks against lawmakers of color. The Associated Press called that vote a snapshot of just how divided Democrats are over the issue of impeachment.
A factor in the Democrat divide is the fact that 2020 is a presidential election year.
As expected, President Trump viewed the vote as vindication. “You see the overwhelming vote against impeachment and that’s the end of it,” the president said. He added that the effort to impeach him was “ridiculous.” It’s a little premature to say it’s the end of it.
After the vote, Speaker Pelosi said there are six House committees investigating Trump. “That is the serious path we’re on,” she said.
A Democratic House member from Florida, Rep. Donna Shalala, said the vote was not vindication. “It’s that we believe in an orderly process. We’re putting our faith in the Judiciary Committee and the hearing they’re going to hold.”
Recent polls have shown solid majorities of the public are opposed to impeachment. If the House would vote to impeach the president, a trial by the Republican-led Senate undoubtedly would acquit him.
You can understand why some people are saying, “Impeachment is a lot of congressional commotion about nothing” since it’s not going to happen.