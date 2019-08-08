Millions of emails are sent daily. Email addresses are easy to come by. We don’t know where the majority of the senders obtain the addresses they have. It’s the modern way to communicate today.
Many emails received are annoying because it takes time to delete so many of them. We look at some of them out of curiosity, then quickly delete them.
This is the season for politicians to send emails, begging for campaign donations. They are quickly deleted by many people. However, from reports, it can be a way to reach countless donors and this type of fundraising has been successful. Of course, other emails are for the benefit of voters who the politician wants to reach, and are favorable to the sender. It’s part of campaigning today.
Newspapers and other media outlets are bombarded with email news releases, some welcomed, others quickly deleted because they contain no particular news of interest to people for the area reached by the circulation of the newspaper. Other emails contain information of interest to the general public. It’s a quick way to get word out about an event or a news story of interest to the general public.
Emails can be of a warning nature to protect consumers, such as the ones by the Better Business Bureau. Governmental agencies find them useful in communicating with residents of their jurisdictions, along with notifying media outlets.
They are a quick way to communicate in the business world, even with associates in the same building.
Emails can be annoying because of the time it takes to delete them. We have talked to many people in business who say they have to spend too much time deleting emails received, such as overnight, the first thing in the a.m. Anybody can send anything in an email to countless addresses.
Emails are like so many things today in the electronic world. They serve a useful purpose, but at the same time there is a downside to them. It’s like a new highway that serves a useful service but before long it is overcrowded with traffic. That’s when measures have to be taken to control traffic.
What is the answer to controlling email traffic? You say it’s the same with regular mail. We toss much of it. True.
It’s one of the little annoying facts of life that we have to learn to deal with. There are many others.
If overload of emails is all one has to deal with, time to count your blessings!