Missouri doesn’t compare to many states in federal government spending for defense, but our state does better than average. Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, announced what is in funding bills for Missouri for defense and military construction.
In the government funding package for FY2020 that is headed for the president’s desk there are items such as these:
$218.8 million for further construction of the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) West headquarters in St. Louis;
$50 million in additional funding for further construction of a new hospital at Fort Leonard Wood and $10 million in additional research to improve soldier lethality to benefit training;
$12 million for construction of a National Guard Readiness Center in Springfield;
$134 million for Rosecrans Air National Guard Base for C-130 modernization, such as propellers and engines, to meet Air National Guard intra-theater airlift mobility requirements; and $9.5 million for construction of a new C-130 Flight Simulator Facility.
Nearly $3 billion in research funding for the B-21, a next generation Air Force bomber that is under development, at Whiteman Air Force Base at Sedalia; The bill also provides $27 million for construction of a Consolidated Vehicle Operations and Maintenance Facility;
Funding for 24 Super Hornets, made in St. Louis, and $52 million for Super Hornets spare engines to improve mission readiness;
$70 million in Impact Aid funding to benefit Whitman and Fort Leonard Wood area schools;
And a host of other defense-related funding for projects in the state.
One of the most important provisions in the funding bill is a 3.1 percent pay hike for military personnel, the largest increase in a decade.
Federal government defense spending benefits Missouri more than most of us realize.