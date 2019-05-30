Gov. Mike Parson made it clear since he became governor, and before, that he is an advocate of a culture of life.
He followed through on his position on Friday when he signed a bill that bans abortions on or beyond the eighth week of pregnancy without exceptions for cases of rape or incest, making it among the most restrictive abortion measures in the nation.
There was some pressure on the governor to not sign the bill, but his signature was what the majority of Missourians favored. A major donor to the Republican Party had urged the governor to veto the bill.
The governor’s position was that “all life has value.”
The bill is something the pro-life advocates have worked and prayed for since abortion was declared legal by the Supreme Court in the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.
The Missouri law will take effect Aug. 28. Doctors who violate the eight-week cutoff could face five to 15 years in prison.
A legal challenge is expected. When is not known.
The Missouri law does include exceptions for medical emergencies, such as when there is a risk of death or permanent physical injuries to a “major bodily function of the pregnant woman.” Women who become pregnant after a rape or who were subjected to incest will not be allowed to abort after eight weeks. Women who terminate their pregnancies cannot be prosecuted under the law.
The Missouri law also includes an outright ban on abortions except in cases of medical emergencies, but that would kick in only if the 1973 Supreme Court decision is overturned.
Missouri has had restrictive abortion regulations, including a requirement that doctors performing abortions have partnerships with hospitals. There is one abortion clinic in the state — in St. Louis. There were 2,910 abortions in Missouri in 2018, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
The General Assembly did the right thing in passing the legislation and our Culture of Life Gov. Parson followed through with his signature.