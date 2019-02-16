Unlawful acts, often with violence, are an everyday happening in Franklin County. It wasn’t always like that. But with population growth and the general increase in criminal behavior fueled by drugs, we are seeing a high rate of criminal activity in the county.
With good law enforcement in the county, more criminals are being captured, convicted and sent to prison or to the county jail.
The Wednesday and weekend editions of The Missourian are more crowded with crime stories than ever before. It is our responsibility to report the news and criminal acts are news. They serve as a warning to citizens to be alert to criminal actions, and to take care that their security is front and center in their minds.
Overall, Franklin County is a safe place to live, raise a family and work. The quality of life in Franklin and Warren counties still is good. But that doesn’t mean that precautions and alertness aren’t necessary.
The good network of highways, state and county roads make the county accessible to criminals, especially drug dealers, and they come and go rather easily. Another factor in criminal activity is the nearness to St. Louis city and county. Being in the St. Louis metro area has many advantages to Franklin Countians, but there are disadvantages, and one is the nearness to a criminal element.
Many crimes committed in the county are not by residents of the county, or they are by relatively new residents, or they are casual residents. In the county’s population of more than 100,000 people, there are crimes committed by some natives, but the number is small compared to the overall number of law violations.
Crime is costly for citizens who foot the bill for officers, their equipment, facilities and training through the taxes they pay. Franklin County is expanding its jail in Union, which will cost millions of dollars.
Residents of the county recognized the expanding crime scene when last year they approved a sales tax for jail improvements and officers’ salaries. The cost of crime is high.
In that sense, taxpayers are crime victims!