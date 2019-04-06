If ever there was a no-win situation for officials involved it was the Mueller investigation of President Donald Trump over charges he colluded with Russia in the presidential election and allegations of obstruction of justice.
The no-win officials are Robert Mueller, special counsel who headed up the investigation, and Attorney General William Barr, who by law was given the report and who decides which report matters can be released to Congress and the public.
Since the Mueller report found no evidence of collusion with Russia and made no charge on obstruction of justice, Democrats are demanding that the full report be released. The decision by the attorney general is based on matters in the report that may present a security risk and can be withheld.
Democrats are screaming there is a cover-up to avoid embarrassment to the president, and possible other charges. They are accusing Barr of not being transparent in this issue.
There is a group of Democrats who will not be satisfied until Trump is derailed and/or is fatally damaged in his re-election bid next year. They are using every tactic possible to undermine the president, who at times is his own worst enemy.
Meanwhile, Congress is so absorbed in the Mueller report that many members aren’t tackling major issues such as immigration reforms and a number of other issues.
It’s politics as usual and this is just another example of it. Americans are tired of the “get Trump” attitude of some members of Congress. Live with it, move on, handle the business the people who elected you expect — for the good of the country. It is not only Republicans who feel that way, but some Democrats also.