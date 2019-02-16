President Donald Trump received many votes in the presidential election by being outspoken on issues that were on voters’ minds, using strong language and making promises that to some Americans had appeal. He also appealed to Americans who wanted a strong leader who would stand up to our enemies and take a tough stance with some of our foreign friends.
The America First stance!
The question that has been raised is that the reason why some of the Democrats, especially newly elected ones to Congress, and some presidential candidates, are taking on what many, many people classify as radical agendas and personalities? Are these Democrats also embracing Bernie Sanders’ socialistic agenda because he found favor with some voters who want a radical change?
Are they a bunch of copycats who believe the Trump mood, persona, is the way to get elected?
President Trump may have lost some of his appeal to voters by his unconventional actions and vocal assertions, but make no mistake, he still has an attraction that generates votes.
Our view is that many voters were not impressed by what they considered a weak, indecisive President Barack Obama, and Trump appealed to them. They looked upon Hillary Clinton as too much in the mold of Obama, and, of course, the baggage the Clintons have was so heavy that the weight was too much for voters.
Copycatting can produce a winner but it also can doom a candidate or incumbent seeking re-election. People see through the act of trying to be something you aren’t.
Copycats aren’t trust-builders.
Copycats can be thin on values and lack depth on issues. They also can be shallow on American history and what made this country great.