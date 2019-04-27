Mercy Health System is rated one of the five best hospital systems in the country in the large category of hospitals.
The 2019 IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems recognizes five large, five medium and five small systems each year. The study selects the top systems from 337 health systems and 2,961 hospitals in the country.
Shorter hospital stays, fewer complications and better patient results are a few of the metrics that were used in ranking health systems and hospitals.
This is the fourth year in a row that Mercy has been in the top five large hospitals in the study, the only one of its kind to combine rigorous analysis of individual hospital performance metrics into system-level data to identify the best health systems in the country.
The study shows that Mercy outperformed other hospital systems in saving more lives and caused fewer patient complications, lower cost of care, readmitted patients less frequently, shorter wait times in emergency departments, shorter hospital stays, better patient safety and higher patient satisfaction.
Mercy has more than 2,000 integrated physicians. Mercy brings primary care and specialty doctors together to implement proven clinical-based best practices to improve patient care. Mercy leadership officials applauded the efforts of its 45,000 co-workers who team together to provide quality care and ensure patient safety.
It is reassuring that Mercy Hospital Washington is part of a health care system that is rated so high!