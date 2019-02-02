No business is except from hearing some consumer complaints, some legitimate, some questionable, others without merit. But no business or government agency we are aware of receives the number of complaints that the Missouri Attorney General’s Office does.
Of course, two units in Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office are there to handle complaints from Missourians. They are the Consumer Complaint and No-Call units.
Total consumer complaints received in 2018 were 116,912, with the Consumer Complaint Unit receiving 66,927 and the No-Call Unit handling 49,985 complaints.
Topping all complaints were No-Call violations and illegal telemarketing calls. We all have received calls of that type and many go unreported to the state. Other complaints in the top 10 were:
Retail/Wholesale; Solicitations/Publications/Subscriptions; Financials; Automotive; Communications/Technology/Online Services;
Home Repair/Construction/Real Estate; Timeshares/Travel Clubs; Health; and Professional Services.
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section, according to Schmitt, has a dedicated team of consumer advocates, investigators and attorneys who review and take action on complaints received. The section mediates complaints between consumers and businesses, investigates scams and takes legal action when warranted. Often restitution is obtained for those who have been wronged.
Consumers can file a complaint online at ago.mo.gov, or by calling 800-392-8222, or by mail to the Attorney Generals Office, Consumer Complaint Unit, P.O. Box 899, Jefferson City, MO 65102.