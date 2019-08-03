Major issues like health care and immigration were given attention and time during the talks by Democratic candidates for president, but one issue that barely was mentioned was climate change.
One of the candidates who brought the issue to the forefront was Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington state, but overall only a few minutes of the televised session were devoted to climate change. The issue was pretty much ignored in the first and second sessions that featured 20 candidates.
Gov. Inslee’s attempts to bring the issue up for a meaningful discussion failed for the most part even though climate change is a major issue worldwide. He is the only Democratic candidate for president who has placed a high priority on climate change.
The issue is being overshadowed by health care and the immigration crisis. President Trump has been mostly in denial of climate change and it has not been a priority with him.
America is gradually becoming aware of climate change as a major challenge, but the pace has been slow. Gov. Inslee’s warning was: “The time is up. The house is on fire.” Not enough people are concerned. What will it take to bring it to the forefront of issues?